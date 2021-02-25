Anoka County Commissioner Mandy Meisner invites the public to participate in a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on the topic of whether county boards should have a code of ethics for members.
The event will be moderated by KC Kye, a Columbia Heights business owner.
Professor David Schultz of Hamline University (political science and ethics) and representatives from Running Aces will present on the benefits of having policies in place to address ethical conduct and standards. There will be a short Q&A with each speaker.
Meisner will close the forum by sharing the comments, experiences and opinions that were submitted in advance via the registration form. All information gathered will be brought to the full Anoka County Board for consideration.
The County Board is set to discuss adopting a code of ethics after recent outcry over Commissioner Matt Look’s behavior when he misrepresented himself in a text exchange with a constituent.
Find information on the town hall and the registration link at tinyurl.com/y558nytk.
