District 4 Anoka County Commissioner Mandy Meisner was recently appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the State Advisory Council on Mental Health.
This council, which was established in 1987, makes recommendations to the governor, Legislature and state departments on mental health policies, programs and services. Meisner’s appointment runs through 2024.
State advisory members include:
• Individuals with lived experience of mental illness.
• Family members of individuals with lived experience of mental illness.
• Parents of children with a lived experience of emotional and behavioral disorders.
• Representatives of state departments and advocacy organizations, mental health professionals, legislators, county commissioners, social service agency directors and other representatives with experience in the mental health system.
“I’m honored to be appointed to the State Advisory Council on Mental Health,” Meisner said in a statement. “I’ve been an advocate for mental health issues in Anoka County and the broader area for more than a decade. Ensuring mental health services are accessible and equitable is important work, and I’m looking forward to shaping mental health assistance in the state, along with a diverse and knowledgeable group of other council members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.