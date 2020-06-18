Two local colleges are among 30 Minnesota institutions offering virtual information sessions starting June 22.
The second annual Minnesota State week runs June 22-26. Anoka Technical College and both campuses of Anoka-Ramsey Community College will offer virtual information sessions.
Potential students can learn about available programs, campus facilities, financial aid and more. Admissions staff will be available to answer questions during the sessions.
Anoka-Ramsey Community College will hold virtual information sessions at 10 a.m. June 22, 24 and June 26. A session will also take place at 2 p.m. June 23 and 25.
Prospective students can schedule virtual meetings with admissions staff by visiting anokaramsey.edu/visit.
Anoka Technical College will have a virtual open house at 5 p.m., June 25. The college will hold a series of virtual meetings June 23 starting at 11 a.m. and June 24 at 1 p.m.
To learn more visit anokatech.edu/becomestudent/virtualvisit.
