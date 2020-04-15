The Anoka County Board of Commissioners closed Bunker Beach Water Park for the 2020 season as a public safety measure amid the coronavirus outbreak during its April 14 meeting.
During past seasons, the 9-acre water park in Coon Rapids employed 150 staff, with 54 working at one time, and on busy days the park would reach its max capacity of 2,800 visitors. The park averages about 1,500 to 1,800 visitors each day when it’s open. To operate the water park for the season — including hiring and training seasonal staff, enforcing social distancing guidelines that may still be in place in the coming months, and sanitizing all public surfaces at an increased level — would have created obstacles in ensuring the safety of guests.
Anoka County Parks will be contacting all customers who purchased season passes to issue full refunds.
“This was a tough decision for the County Board, as Bunker Beach has been a fixture of summer entertainment in Anoka County for more than 30 years,” Commissioner Mike Gamache, chair of the county’s parks committee, said. “Public safety is our primary concern with all our county facilities, and due to the spread of this virus and the challenges it poses, operating Bunker Beach this season would have been very difficult. We look forward to opening the water park again for the 2021 season.”
For up-to-date information on Anoka County Parks and programs, visit anokacounty.us/372/Parks.
