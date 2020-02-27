Anoka County celebrated its ninth year participating in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Minnesota Special Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Crooked Lake Park, Coon Rapids.
Nearly 600 people plunged into Crooked Lake, raising more than $152,000. In its nine-year history, the county has raised almost $1.5 million for Special Olympics.
The 40-plus-degree temperatures Feb. 22 made for a warmer-than-expected afternoon at the lake — for the spectators, at least. Plungers dove into the freezing cold lake and quickly exited to change into dry clothes.
Residents and first responders countywide made the jump, some wearing costumes or matching T-shirts.
Ramsey police raised the most in the law enforcement category, with $8,476. Team Shockwave had the most in the large corporation category, with $8,240. Coon Rapids Middle School had the most in the K-12 schools category, with $3,950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.