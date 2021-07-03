The EAA Chapter 237 hosted a Blaine Burger Bash Fly-in and fundraiser Saturday, June 19, at the at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Blaine, where dozens of aircraft flew in to help raise funds for the Young Eagles organization and other aviation opportunities.
Young Eagles is a program created by the United States Experimental Aircraft Association designed to give children ages 8-17 an opportunity to experience flight in a general aviation airplane while educating them about aviation. For more information on Young Eagles, visit tinyurl.com/d8vda9s.
