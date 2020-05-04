Anoka County’s forensic laboratory has been recognized as among the top labs in the world.
The American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors recognized the Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory, housed at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, as a Project FORESIGHT Maximus Award winner. The Maximus Award is given to the top 14 performing forensic science laboratories in the world. The top performers are identified by the weighted average cost per case completed.
Project FORESIGHT is a business-guided self-evaluation tool of forensic science laboratories from all over the world. There are over 170 participating laboratories consisting of metro, regional, state and national agencies. Forensic laboratories submit a large set of data to evaluate work processes, linking data on casework, personnel allocation and financial information.
This helps laboratory managers assess resource allocation, efficiencies and the value of the services the laboratory provides.
“We are fortunate to have a premiere laboratory team serving the citizens of Anoka, Sherburne and Wright Counties,” Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. “Their ongoing commitment to finding the truth and seeking justice continues to serve all of our communities very well. Those of us who see their daily effort to serve are not surprised that they received this prestigious, international honor. We are very proud of their accomplishment!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.