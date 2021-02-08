Free Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 saliva testing will be offered at the Anoka Armory, 408 E. Main St., Anoka, noon to 6 p.m. over several dates through the middle of March.
The dates are:
• Feb. 9-13
• Feb. 16-19
• Feb. 23-27
• March 2-5
• March 9-13
Sign up online at tinyurl.com/2odbv8m3 by selecting the Anoka Armory tab. Visit tinyurl.com/1uv08j7u for more information on free saliva and nasal testing events.
Do not eat, drink, smoke or chew gum 30 minutes prior to testing, bring a smartphone (if you don’t have a smartphone, one will be provided), and if you have health insurance, bring your insurance card with you. The cost of the test will be fully covered whether or not you have insurance. If you have insurance, the health department may ask your insurance company to help pay for your test. You will get your results emailed to you within 48 hours. If you don’t have an email address, you’ll get a call at the phone number you provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.