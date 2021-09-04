The Anoka County Parks Department will have a public firewood sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Anoka County Parks Maintenance Facility, 1350 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover.
Firewood is generated from maintenance activities throughout the park system.
The firewood sale helps offset cost for natural resource management while providing a resource to area residents. Firewood will be sold for $90 per fireplace cord (4 feet by 8 feet by 16 inches) with a limit of three fireplace cords per individual.
Approximately 90% of the firewood is split oak, which has been seasoned for two years.
Due to a limited number of time slots available, preregistration and prepayment are required. Call 763-324-3300 or visit anokacountyparks.com to preregister.
