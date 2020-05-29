Anoka County has declared a state of emergency and established a curfew beginning Friday, May 29, and effective through the weekend.
The county issued the following statement Friday:
Due to an unprecedented amount of civil disturbance in the Twin Cities Metro Area following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police, Anoka County Board Chair Scott Schulte has declared a countywide state of emergency.
Nighttime curfews have been established for tonight and the following two nights:
- 8 p.m. Friday, May 29 to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 30.
- 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31.
- 8 p.m. May 31 to 3 a.m. Monday, June 1.
During this time, all persons must not travel on any public street or any public place. Exemptions for this declaration include all law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as other personnel authorized by Anoka County, the Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol, or Minnesota National Guard, and credentialed members of the media are exempt from the curfew. Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing danger, or experiencing homelessness, and having to travel to and from employment and religious services are also exempt. All local Anoka County public jurisdictions may designate additional exempt personnel.
“These circumstances have led to a countywide emergency, which necessitates swift government action to protect our citizens and their property,” said Scott Schulte, chair, Anoka County Board of Commissioners. “We need to be proactive to reduce the possibility of civil disobedience, vandalism, looting and further unrest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.