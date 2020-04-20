The Anoka County Board of Commissioners April 14 authorized placement of temporary signage within the county right-of-way for the purpose of announcing reopenings and alternative service delivery options during the COVID-19 pandemic restriction period.
Signage must be placed with H-frame wire stakes that can be pressed into the ground with a hand or foot, and all signage must adhere to Anoka County Highway Department specifications. Those specifications include:
• A maximum dimension of the sign plate of 3 feet wide by 2 feet high.
• A maximum height, measured from the ground to the top of the sign, of 3 1/2 feet.
• Signs must be legible and not contain vulgar or discriminatory images or language.
• Balloons, lighting or other attachments are not allowed.
Temporary signs also must be placed at least 300 feet apart and at least 50 feet away from all roadway intersections, and they cannot impact roadway sight lines. Signs must not impede business or residential access; they cannot be placed in the median of a roadway; it is prohibited to attach them to existing county signage or posts; and signs cannot hinder access to pedestrian push buttons or sidewalks.
“The Anoka County Board of Commissioners is allowing temporary signage in county right-of-way areas to assist our local businesses in this time of economic uncertainty,” County Board Chair Scott Schulte said in a statement. “If businesses choose to take advantage of this opportunity, they should follow rules recently established by our Highway Department for this type of signage.”
Signs that do not meet the dimensions specified, pose a threat to the safety of roadway users or are incorrectly installed will be removed. Temporary signs will be allowed for two months after the governor ends the stay-at-home order.
Prior to installing any signs, all underground utilities need to be located. To contact Gopher State One, call 811 or 651-454-0002, or email gopherstateonecall.org at least 48 hours before installing signs. Anyone with questions or comments can contact the Anoka County Highway Department at RS-HWYDEPT-Support@co.anoka.mn.us or 763-324-3100.
