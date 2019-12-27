Anoka County received $31,450 from Phase 36 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Anoka County.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program must submit an application by Friday, Jan. 10.
The selection was made by a National Board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
For applications, contact: Emergency Food and Shelter Program Local Board Attn: Patrick McFarland, Board Chair 1201 89th Ave NE, Suite 345, Blaine, MN 55434.
For more information, contact Patrick McFarland at 763-783-4728.
