The Anoka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently gathered at Akin Riverside Park in Anoka to present the chapter’s Good Citizen Award to Ivy Rogito, a member of the Anoka High School Class of 2021.
The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest encourages and rewards the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Dawn Sieber, Chapter Good Citizens Committee chair, invited area high schools to nominate a candidate from their school. The candidates then have the option to participate in a scholarship contest, which includes a timed essay.
Rogito has been involved in the Anoka Leadership Team, Leadership Academy, National Honors Society, STEP team, school choir, Women’s Group and Student Voices. She is a multi-year academic letter winner and a Youth Salute Award winner. She plans to attend Howard University to pursue a psychology degree and become a clinical psychologist. Her ultimate goal is to be a mental health advocate/provider for people of color. She recognizes that this focus is often overlooked.
