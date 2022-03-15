Vista Outdoor, the Anoka-based owner of several ammunition brands, including Federal and Remington, announced earlier this month that it’s donating one million rounds of ammunition to the armed forces of Ukraine, which have been resisting a Russian invasion.
The company also announced special edition T-shirts and pledged all profits from the sales would go to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund through the Global Giving organization. Remington and Federal are both offering shirts that say “I need ammo not a ride,” a reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s reported response to a U.S. offer of evacuation.
“The war in Ukraine has displaced millions of citizens and exposed average people to the horrors of war,” said a statement from Jason Vanderbrink, President of Remington, CCI, Speer and Federal Ammunition. “Supporting the relief effort is a crucial element of the global response and we are proud to do our part. It underscores how critical the Second Amendment is in America and highlights the importance of the ability of American Manufacturers to supply our allies with ammunition. We have long supported Ukrainian armed forces and we will continue to do so in this global cause to unite for democracy.”
According to the company, Ukraine’s military has been a customer of Federal, CCI and Speer for years, and the donation was meant to meet his request for more ammunition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.