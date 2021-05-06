Ten Anoka students committed to play college athletics were recognized at a commitment ceremony at the end of April, including: Ella Christoff (St. Catherine’s, soccer); Belle Blauert (Wisconsin Whitewater, soccer); Hayley Doyea (Rochester Community College, soccer); Tanner Wanous (Bemidji State, golf); Kaitlyn Lebakken (University of Maine-Farmington, lacrosse); Courtney Frankurth (Sienna Heights, lacrosse); Ella Larson (Northern Michigan, lacrosse); Mason Waldera (Central Lakes College, baseball); Lars Rostad (Hood College, lacrosse); and Sammy Zahler (Milwaukee School of Engineering, lacrosse).
