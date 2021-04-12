SP Anoka Athena Reese Dehen.png
Athletes from throughout the greater Minneapolis area have been announced as this year’s Athena Awards recipients. The Athena Award program recognizes senior female students who excel academically, athletically and in their communities.

Athletic honors

Swimming and diving: six varsity letters, team captain, five-time MVP, six conference awards, 20 section awards, nine state awards

Top sports achievements

Three-time state champion; All-American in 2017, 2018 and 2019; and Minnesota State High School Coaches Association 2019 State Swimmer of the Year

Earliest sports memory

“I started swimming because my cousin was a swimmer and she had a bunch of medals and ribbons, and I wanted those too.”

School/community activities

Volunteer for NHS, swim lessons instructor

Scholastic achievements

National Honors Society; Academic All-American 2017, 2018 and 2019; Academic letter recipient 2017-present

Post high school plans

Attending Ohio State University to continue academic and athletic career

