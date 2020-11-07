On Oct. 21 more than 150 members of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce came together to celebrate the start of the chamber’s 68th year and present awards.
At the annual meeting, the chamber thanked the following retiring chamber board members for their service: Scott Schake of CMDC, Colleen Halligan of Fifth Avenue Dental, Dan Gould of Dan Gould Jewelers, Deb Wiehle of IMPACT Accounting, Tami Wendt of Lexica Communications and Kris Lien of North 40 Digital.
Jeremy McFarland of Mauer Main received a plaque for his year of service as chair of the chamber’s board.
Coborn’s Superstore was awarded the Retail Business of the Year award.
Anoka Dental was named Service/Professional Business of the Year.
Industrial Door Company was recognized as Manufacturing Business of the Year.
The President’s Award for Outstanding Volunteerism went to Tami Wendt of Lexica Communications.
Ted Schoeppach, of Village Bank, was named Ambassador of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.