The Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce has awarded eight business-focused students $1,000 scholarships.
The Ann Talle/Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship is awarded to high school students planning to further their education with a business focus.
Students awarded are: Tess Richardson, Andover High School; Nathaniel Tillman, Anoka High School; Kim Vo, Blaine High School; Grace Potter, Champlin Park High School; Sara Abbas, Coon Rapids High School; Lauren Block, Legacy Christian Academy; Clare Novak, PACT Charter School and Joseph Lipinski, St. Francis High School.
