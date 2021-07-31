The Anoka American Legion is hosting an evening car show Aug. 4 in Anoka.
The event is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Anoka American Legion Edward B Cutter Post 102, 400 West Main St.
The Minnesota State Patrol helicopter will land nearby at 4 p.m., if conditions allow.
A prime rib dinner will take place 5-7 p.m.
There will be items available for free and for purchase.
