The Animal Humane Society is preparing to fully reopen to in-person programming and services, including welcoming walk-in visitors to adoption centers starting this week including at its Coon Rapids location.
The Animal Humane Society’s Coon Rapids location is at 1411 Main St. NW.
Here are a few of the upcoming changes to Animal Humane Society locations:
• Animal Human Society adoption centers are now open for walk-in visitors. Appointments are no longer necessary for people interested in meeting adoptable animals at the Animal Human Society. Visitors can stop into adoption centers during regular business hours, which are noon to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.
• Although the Animal Human Society has been offering training and behavior programs with both virtual and in-person options since early summer, it is re-introducing classes at all four locations — Coon Rapids, Golden Valley, St. Paul and Woodbury.
• In a few weeks, volunteer opportunities will become available at each of the three shelter locations.
• Intake and veterinary center lobbies reopen Monday, Aug. 9. These lobbies will be accessible to people with appointments. Vet center clients must wait in the lobby while their pets are being examined. The Animal Human Society says it’s continuing to explore when it’s feasible to let the public back into vet center exam rooms and start offering owner-attended euthanasia services to the public.
• Many of the Animal Human Society youth programs, including day camps, Animal Academy, Scout programs and more, are returning to a regular, in- person schedule this September.
• The Animal Human Society fundraiser, Whisker Whirl, will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at Quincy Hall in Northeast Minneapolis. Tickets go on sale Aug. 16.
Following state and federal health guidance, Animal Humane Society facilities are currently requiring masks indoors for all staff, volunteers and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
To learn more, visit animalhumanesociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.