The Animal Humane Society, which has locations in Coon Rapids, Golden Valley, St. Paul and Woodbury, is donating more than 2,500 surgical masks and other personal protective equipment for use by Minnesota hospitals during the fight against COVID-19.
The stock of 2,550 masks, 110 disposable gowns, 28,500 gloves and 650 face shields was given to the state for distribution to hospitals in need.
Humane Society staff loaded up the stock of equipment Friday, March 27, at the Golden Valley location. The equipment was taken to the Salvation Army in Roseville.
Veterinarians typically use the equipment when working on shelter animals and pets brought to the society’s low-cost veterinary clinic.
“With Governor Walz’s mandate of no elective veterinary surgery until the COVID-19 threat passes, AHS as an organization decided this was the right thing to do,” according to a statement from the Humane Society. “So many Minnesotans have supported AHS and its animals over the years, now it’s time for us to give back.”
