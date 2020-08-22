Vulnerable seniors have found themselves more isolated than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.
To help raise their spirits, an Andover woman is spearheading a local letter-writing project to help isolated seniors connect with the outside world.
Joanna Fliegelman started the “Dear Doris and Arnold” project a few weeks ago, sending handwritten letters to assisted living facilities in the area.
Fliegelman enjoys writing letters and regularly corresponds with family through the postal service.
“I have several family members that still writer letters to me, back and forth, and I know that makes a difference in my day,” she said.
Fliegelman first saw the idea being implemented in North Carolina. She wrote a couple of letters, then realized she could do the same thing here. The project is named for her grandparents Doris Goulet and Arnold Gunderson.
On the project’s Facebook page, Fliegelman regularly posts about new seniors members can write to. She gives a small description of the individual resident or facility as well as how to send the letter.
Writers can share stories about themselves, their families and their hobbies. Fliegelman also suggested asking seniors about their stories.
“I wanted them to feel like they were cared about and appreciated,” Fliegelman said. “I thought that it seemed like a pretty easy thing to do, because it doesn’t have to be this handwritten, long letter.”
Participants don’t have to send only handwritten letters. In some of her letters Fliegelman included her family’s Christmas card from the previous year along with a note to introduce her family. Some residents have asked for puzzles. Another letter writer has sent art to residents.
“This is a way to kind of help brighten their day and get them through this time,” Fliegelman said.
Fliegelman said she enjoys learning about the stories of the seniors she writes as well as sharing her own story.
So far Fliegelman has arranged for letters to go to about 10 facilities, from more than 20 letter writers.
Fliegelman said she plans to continue writing letters even after the pandemic, and she hopes her fellow letter writers will follow suit.
“The senior community is still experiencing loneliness and could definitely use some support,” Fliegelman said.
To get involved, email Fliegelman at jrosefliegelman@gmail.com or find the Dear Doris and Arnold page on Facebook.
