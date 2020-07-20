An Andover woman died after attempting to help a motorist requiring medical attention in Princeton last Friday.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 57-year-old Jodi Ann Zenti.
On July 17 at about 8:15 a.m. the Princeton Police Department and Mille Lacs County Dispatch received a report of a medical emergency in a vehicle entering Princeton on Highway 169, according to the Princeton Police Department.
Zenti told dispatch the driver had become unresponsive and needed help. Responding officers found the crashed vehicle in the center median of Rum River Drive South in Princeton.
An initial investigation indicated that Zenti had exited the vehicle to provide medical attention to the driver. Police say she was hit by the vehicle and dragged. She was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The 63-year-old Blaine woman driving the vehicle was treated at Princeton Fairview Hospital, and police say she is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
Princeton Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Fire Department and North Ambulance responded to the call.
