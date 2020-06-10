Two Legacy Christian Academy students caused a stir and lost their jobs for posting an offensive photo apparently mocking the death of George Floyd.
On May 28, in the midst of protests responding to the death of Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, two students posted a photo to social media apparently mocking the tragedy.
The image showed two boys, one lying on the ground with his hands behind his back as if handcuffed. The other boy was kneeling on the first boy’s neck and looking directly at the camera.
ABC Newspapers typically does not publish the names of juveniles in these cases.
Legacy Christian Academy released a statement condemning the post, saying the school takes seriously its mission of “equipping the mind and discipling the heart of each student for Christ-like living.”
“The photo and subsequent posts directly contradict the values and teachings we work to advance with our students,” reads the statement. “There is a standard we hold our students to, both in and out of the classroom that supports the sanctity of life and respect for all people. The sanctity of life is a value we hold dear and acting with complete disregard to the gravity of the death of a fellow human is simply wrong. Whether intended or not, anything that hints of disrespect for the sanctity of life, prejudice, and/or racism will not be tolerated. God isn’t about separation, but unity, and He cares how we treat each other because we are all created in His image.”
The school was unable to comment further on the details of the matter due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, according to the statement.
Shade Tree Construction, Inc., where the boys were employed also weighed in.
“My sympathies go out to the family of George Floyd, and I want to personally apologize to them, as a father and a businessman, for the photo that was taken by my son and one of his classmates that is circulating on Facebook,” owner Mark Standlund wrote. “It was truly insensitive and offensive, not only to the family of George Floyd, but to all people. This behavior is not condoned by me, my family or my company and it goes against the values we teach and try to live by.
“I know that words only go so far, but please be reassured this is not being taken lightly in my family and in my business. Both my son and his classmate have been terminated from our business and we are ensuring that, moving forward, this type of behavior will not be repeated.”
