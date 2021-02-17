Andover city government is returning to relative normalcy after rescinding its emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council Feb. 2 approved ending the state of emergency after staff determined Andover can continue operations using standard means.
Staff and residents are expected to continue to abide by social distancing rules, including wearing masks, remaining 6 feet apart and limiting in-person meetings when possible, City Administrator James Dickinson said.
Andover first announced its emergency declaration on March 17, 2020. Since then, staff and residents have adjusted to mask requirements, extra cleaning and other safety measures.
The council has used a hybrid meeting format, with some members attending in person and some remotely, and is updating its technology to make it easier for members to participate remotely.
“Those that are remote will be able to see exactly what they’ll see in the room,” Dickinson said.
The city has been able to conduct business through normal means for bids and other business. There is no need for the urgency included in an emergency declaration, Dickinson said.
“They were put in place for a purpose, but ultimately were intended to be temporary, and those things that are found to be reasonably doable are assumed by normal operations,” Mayor Sheri Bukkila said.
