One man is dead and two boys injured after a house fire in Andover early Tuesday Feb. 25.
At approximately 3:35 a.m. the Andover Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 14300 block of Woodbine Street Northwest.
The fire began near the garage and spread to the rest of the house, where a family of four resided, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
A 39-year-old woman escaped the home with no injuries. Two boys, one 16 and one 13, also escaped the house and were transported to Mercy Hospital by Allina Ambulance due to smoke inhalation. A 36-year-old man was found dead inside the house, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Andover Fire Department, Minnesota State Fire Marshall, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department, Ramsey Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office assisted during the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.