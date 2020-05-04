No injuries were reported in an Andover fire despite the family’s home being considered a total loss.
Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, April 30, the Andover Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the 13900 block of Yucca Street. All six family members had been evacuated from the building before firefighters arrived.
The first crew of firefighters used a hand line to protect neighboring structures before extinguishing the fire. It took approximately 45 minutes to get the blaze under control, according to Fire Chief Dennis Jones.
The fire appeared to have started in the attached garage of the two-story home, but the cause of the fire is still undetermined, according to Jones.
Allina Paramedics and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted at the scene. The Ramsey Fire Department was on standby during the fire.
