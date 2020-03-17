Andover has joined the federal and state government in declaring COVID-19 an emergency.
The Andover City Council declared a local state of emergency March 17 during a regular meeting.
The declaration mainly aims to limit face-to-face interactions, City Administrator Jim Dickinson said.
The state of emergency will allow the city to act without waiting two weeks for a council meeting. The declaration also allows the city to disregard the bidding process when prudent and allows the council more flexibility in conducting meetings. Andover’s declaration does not suspend development timeline requirements or fulfilling data practice requests, Dickinson said.
The declaration is scheduled to end April 7, but if the threat of COVID-19 has not abated the council will consider renewing it for another two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.