An Andover resident is one of 10 Minnesota students to receive a full ride scholarship for being a caddie.
Totino-Grace High School student Skyler Gish earned the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship. The scholarship pays for four years of housing and tuition, valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.
Each nominee was interviewed by WGA directors, Evans Scholars alumni and other program supporters during a selection meeting. They based there decision on four criteria including the caddie’s record, academics, financial need and outstanding character.
“Each of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomizes what our Program has been about since its creation in 1930,” WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy said in a statement. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”
Currently, a record 1,010 caddies are enrolled in 18 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,050 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., according to the organization.
Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by 32,500 golfers across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $14 million annually.
“These young students have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course,” John Kaczkowski, WGA President and CEO said in a statement. “We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”
To learn more visit wgaesf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.