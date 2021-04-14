Athletic honors
Tennis: three versity letters, three MVPs, two conference awards; lacrosse: varsity letter; hockey: four varsity letters, two-time captain, MVP, four conference awards, two state awards
Top sports achievements
Winning the Class AA 2020 state championship in hockey; setting the goals record for Andover girls hockey; and earning All-State in hockey as a sophomore
Unique fact
“I love listening to old music like Elvis and Queen.”
School/community activities
Husky Buddies — working with special needs students; Leo Club — volunteering club; volunteer at assisted livings; and working with and mentoring youth hockey players
Scholastic achievements
Two academic letters, A honor roll all four years, Jefferson Award Winner for volunteerism
Post high school plans
Hockey scholarship at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities and majoring in biology
