Athletic honors

Tennis: three versity letters, three MVPs, two conference awards; lacrosse: varsity letter; hockey: four varsity letters, two-time captain, MVP, four conference awards, two state awards

Top sports achievements

Winning the Class AA 2020 state championship in hockey; setting the goals record for Andover girls hockey; and earning All-State in hockey as a sophomore

Unique fact

“I love listening to old music like Elvis and Queen.”

School/community activities

Husky Buddies — working with special needs students; Leo Club — volunteering club; volunteer at assisted livings; and working with and mentoring youth hockey players

Scholastic achievements

Two academic letters, A honor roll all four years, Jefferson Award Winner for volunteerism

Post high school plans

Hockey scholarship at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities and majoring in biology

