The city of Andover will see 20 new single-family lots at 151st Lane and Nightingale Street.
The Andover City Council approved the final plat for Meadows at Nightingale Oct. 19. The final plat is consistent with the preliminary plat approved Sept. 7, Community Development Director Joe Janish said. The development will create a T shape. Partridge Street will shoot off 151st Lane and come to a T at 151st Avenue, which will have a cul de sac at each end.
Tamarack Land Development LLC, the developer, will create lot sizes between 11,784 and 34,553 square feet.
Per the city’s comprehensive plan update in 2018, the site must have 2.4 to 4 units per net acre, and Tamarack intends to have 3.23 units per net acre.
Net acreage, on which density calculations are based, excludes areas like vehicle maintenance access easements, existing ponding and areas under the 100-year water elevation.
