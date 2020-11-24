The Anoka Knights of Columbus collected 283 coats during the fourth annual coats for kids drive Nov. 8.
This year the Knights purchased 144 coats and the St. Stephens Catholic Community donated 139 coats, along with mittens, scarves, snow pants, ear muffs and socks, according to a statement from the Anoka Knights of Columbus.
On Nov. 9 more than 168 coats remaining from the drive were donated to the Anoka-Hennepin School District for distribution.
Over 800 coats have been donated to the district and another 240 to the St. Stephen Catholic Community during the four years the Knights have conducted the drive, according to the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.