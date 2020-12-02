Allina Health is selling its home medical equipment division to AdaptHealth Corp.
AdaptHealth is the second largest provider of home medical equipment and supplies in the U.S., according to Allina. The purchase includes Allina’s Home Oxygen & Medical Equipment Division (also known as HOME).
“We are extremely proud of the work and commitment of our Home Oxygen & Medical Equipment staff, who have kept patients safe, comfortable and independent in their homes for many years,” Lisa Shannon, President and Chief Operating Officer of Allina Health said in a statement. “We are excited about AdaptHealth’s deep industry expertise and resources to grow and invest in the Home Oxygen & Medical Division business. We are grateful for their shared commitment to continue providing exceptional care and comfort to patients in our market and we look forward to working closely with their team moving forward.”
