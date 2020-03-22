This past week Allina Health announced adjustments to COVID-19 testing procedures to conserve resources for the most critically ill patients and for the safety of staff. It also further restricted visitors to its facilities.
Allina announced March 17 it would not perform outpatient testing for COVID-19 is being performed in Allina Health clinics, urgent cares, everyday clinics and emergency departments. Patients who require hospitalization may still be tested. In addition to the most critically ill, the system’s health care providers will continue to have access to testing, if needed.
If you believe you need urgent clinical assessment for COVID-19, Allina asks that you continue to isolate yourself at home and complete the free online COVID-19 screening interview. It’s available 24/7 and takes about 15 minutes to complete. An Allina Health Everyday Online provider will review your information and email you with next steps.
Allina Health is taking other steps to conserve resources and protect staff. Those steps include:
• Implementing further visitor restrictions across Allina Health. As of Wednesday, March 18, Allina Health began restricting all visitors across its system, with compassionate exemptions available.
• Canceling classes and events.
• Suspending all non-essential/non-urgent visits in clinics until further notice. Some visits may be converted to a virtual visit when appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.