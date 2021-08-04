Allina Health announced this week that it will make receiving the COVID-19 vaccine a condition of employment at Allina Health.
The Allina Health system includes Mercy Hospital’s campuses in Coon Rapids and Fridley.
The organization says the timing of the decision is informed by the growing concern of its clinicians and patients about the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases being driven by highly transmissible variants.
“As health care providers, we feel strongly that we play a unique role in demonstrating leadership to the community on important public health matters,” a statement from Allina said.
“More contagious variants of the virus continue to spread and we are seeing case counts and hospitalizations increase,” the statement continued. “We know vaccination against the virus is our best path to end the pandemic. It is urgent that we do everything we can to protect our patients, staff and communities and reduce further strain on our health care system.”
Dr. John Misa, vice president and clinical officer of Allina Health, praised the Allina team for being “exceptional” and rising to the challenges of the past year and a half.
“Ensuring that our employees are vaccinated not only sends an important signal to the community that we embrace safety, but that we continue to take every possible step to bring about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Misa said in a statement.
Allina Health will begin requiring COVID-19 vaccination by Oct, 1 2021, for all employees, volunteers, students and contracted staff, with limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons. By that date, employees will need to receive at least one vaccine dose. Currently, more than 73% of Allina Health employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Allina Health has continued requiring masks in all its facilities and recently announced a required influenza vaccine policy. By Jan. 1, 2022, to coincide with the 2021-2022 influenza season, all employees, volunteers, students and contracted staff must receive the influenza vaccination, with limited exemptions.
