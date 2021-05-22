Due to the ongoing pandemic, unrest and the increasing need for mental health resources for youth, Allina Health’s teen mental well-being program, Change to Chill, has selected a record 23 schools throughout Minnesota and Western Wisconsin to implement the Change to Chill School Partnership during the 2021-2022 school year.
Three of those schools are in Anoka County. They are Andover High School, Columbia Heights High School and Compass Programs – Coon Rapids and Anoka.
For the first time, the partnership was extended beyond high schools and middle schools to include virtual schools and alternative learning centers.
The partnership includes Change to Chill trainings for school staff, tailored communications for parent engagement, funding for a “Chill Zone,” and a summer internship opportunity for two students at each school. The Chill Zone is a space created by student interns where students can de-stress and relax before returning to class.
First launched during the 2018-2019 school year, Change to Chill provides selected schools with yearlong support from Allina Health.
This year, the focus of school partnership will be meeting the unique needs of schools in their responses to the pandemic.
Change to Chill staff members are working with students to create new content and using an online platform to support distance learning through videos, worksheets, audio meditations and more.
Students and teachers also receive support to incorporate different stress-management elements into classroom and virtual learning.
Change to Chill resources are free and include ready-to-use lessons, activities, videos and digital materials. Schools and communities interested in a virtual training for their staff can email changetochill@allina.com.
