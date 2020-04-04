Senior Alexie Stephani was named Spring Lake Park’s Athena Award winner for the 2019-20 school year.
A longtime standout in both soccer and track and field, Stephani has earned nine varsity letters, seven conference awards, served as captain three times and has a series of top-five marks in school history.
Most important school sports achievements: school record for the 4x100 meter relay, 11th place in state triple jump and second in triple jump for school history, tied for fourth in high jump, fifth for long jump.
Favorite sports memory: “I was gifted with the opportunity to play soccer and run track with my younger sister Addison Stephani. Together we hold the 4x100 meter relay school record. We compete in long jump together, and as forwards on the soccer team as well. I am proud to say she is my closest friend and most supportive teammate. This will always be my favorite sports memory.”
School/community activities: Leadership Camp and event planning committee.
Scholastic achievements: full-time PSEO junior and senior year, earned over 50 college credits and previously earned CNA license, CPR/AED/first aid certification.
Plans after high school: Viterbo University, direct admittance into the nursing program and majoring in nursing. Soccer scholarship and track and field scholarship.
