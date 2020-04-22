Ah’Janay Yancy is the Fridley Athena Award recipient for the 2019-20 school year.
Yancy has been a three-sport athlete in her high school career, earning seven letters during her time in basketball, volleyball and track and field, serving as basketball captain.
Most important school sports achievements: Lettering in basketball, volleyball and track for the first time, and earning All-Conference Honorable Mention twice.
Favorite sports ritual: “Before every game, I have to eat a Snickers or a Reese’s.”
School/community activities: AASU – African American Student Union, Tigers United, volunteer at Feed My Starving Children and help run youth basketball clinics at North Commons and Hospitality House.
Plans after high school: “Planning to play basketball in college and right now I’m undecided. I am also considering joining the National Guard.”
