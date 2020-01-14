Ice jams caused the Mississippi River to hit flood stage in Anoka Monday, Jan. 13, for the first time since 2001 according to data from the National Weather Service.
After rising more than 7 feet in two days, the water crested Monday afternoon, but by noon Tuesday the water had dropped below flood stage, and the level is forecast to remain below flood stage through the weekend.
Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson said the flood is highly unusual for this time of year.
“We’ve had ice dams before, but it’s rare to see this one go up so fast in January,” he said.
Peterson said he spoke to the National Weather Service Tuesday and was told if the gauge readings continued to go down, the flood warning could be lifted. But he said the city isn’t completely in the clear.
“As I’m telling everybody, we’re not going to turn our back on the river,” Peterson said. “It happened once, and it could happen again.”
But he also said people can rest assured the city has an action plan.
“The message I want to get out to the public is that we’re ready,” he said. “Everybody knows their role.”
For now, the city is “breathing a cautiously optimistic sigh of relief.”
No personal property damage has been reported, Peterson said, but Anoka has closed trails near the Mississippi and Rum rivers, including pedestrian trails in Akin Riverside Park, Mississippi River Community Park and the Mississippi River Trail across Kings Island.
“Stay off our city trails that are closed,” Peterson advised. “They may not be underwater, but they’ll be slippery.”
He also recommended no travel of any kind on the river.
According to the National Weather Service data, Monday’s crest reached a level of 13.11 feet, as measured at Highway 169 at Anoka and Champlin. Minor flood stage is at 12 feet, and moderate flood stage is 14 feet. The record crest was 17.96 feet on April 12, 1965.
