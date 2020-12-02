Fare for All is offering affordable holiday food again this year with holiday packages that include an 8- to 10-pound turkey.
The community-based organization dedicated to increasing access to fresh produce and frozen meat is hosting two sales in Fridley and Anoka this December. The sales are open to all.
Customers can purchase the holiday packs 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in Anoka at Zion Lutheran Church (1601 Fourth Ave.), and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 18, at the Fridley Community Center (6085 Seventh St. NE).
The $30 frozen packs contain a Jennie-O Turkey, Panko chicken tenderloins, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, Rosina Tuscan Meatballs, sweet corn and a chocolate mint cheesecake, according to the organization.
“Each year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community,” Program Coordinator Lindsey Countryman said. “This year even though the holidays will be different than any other year, we want to be sure to offer affordable options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal. During a year that has been so difficult for so many, we know affordable foods are needed now more than ever.”
For a full list of all the locations where Fare for All is distributing holiday packs, or for more information on the organization, go to fareforall.org.
