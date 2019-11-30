A four-vehicle crash in Coon Rapids, that left a woman and two children with serious injuries and a man with minor injuries, is believed to have been caused by a Blaine driver who was under the influence, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 3:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Coon Rapids Police and Fire Departments, Allina ambulances and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Main Street Northwest and Shenandoah Boulevard Northwest in Coon Rapids on a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Preliminary investigation suggests a Ram truck was headed eastbound on Main Street and was seen skidding sideways prior to impacting and crossing the center median and striking a westbound Toyota Camry head-on. Two other vehicles traveling westbound on Main Street were also struck as a result of the initial impact.
The driver of the Ram truck was a 54-year-old from Blaine who was not injured in the crash. The man is being held on probable cause DUI and criminal vehicular operation.
The driver of the Toyota Camry is an adult male from Lino Lakes. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids by an Allina ambulance with minor injuries and later treated and released.
An adult female passenger was also transported to Mercy Hospital by an Allina ambulance. She's reportedly in serious but stable condition.
There were also two children in the Toyota Camry. A four-year-old girl was transported to Mercy Hospital by an Allina ambulance and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with serious injuries.
A two-year-old male, who was administered CPR on-scene, was transported by an Allina ambulance to Mercy Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.
The two other vehicles involved were a Chevrolet truck driven by a 29-year-old male from Champlin, and a Honda Civic driven by a 35-year-old male from Andover. Both drivers were uninjured.
The 29-year-old male from Champlin performed CPR on the two-year-old victim until emergency crews arrived.
This incident remains under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
