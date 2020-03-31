Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
They were set up to be top state championship contenders, with the top seed from their region and the best record in the field.
While the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the state tournament, the Anoka-Hennepin CI adapted floor hockey team still achieved a piece of history this winter, finishing with an undefeated record in a season of dominance.
“I felt the team really played very consistent throughout the entire season,” Anoka-Hennpein head coach Pete Kutches said. “We had a very competitive conference this year where we had to be ready to play every game. Having to be ready every game and having success early against Maple Grove and (defending state champion) St. Cloud gave the kids a lot of confidence they carried through the end of the season.”
The Mustangs closed 11-0 on the season and earned the No. 1 seed in the North Region, fueled by a deep senior class leading the way.
“It meant a great deal for this team to go undefeated,” Kutches said. “We had nine seniors on this team that have worked very hard throughout their careers. It is something that was done only once before, back in 2010, so it was special for them to run the table on every game we could play. I told them it is something special to go 11-0 and it’s something they will never forget. It’s unfortunate they didn’t get to play in the state tournament, but it obviously was the right thing to do by cancelling the tournament.”
Anoka-Hennepin was dominant in all aspects of the game throughout the season. Not only did the Mustangs have top-end talent, but a deep lineup that enabled them to wear down opposing teams.
“I think what stood out with this team, other than the seniors, was the depth that we had on this team,” Kutches said. “We had about three lines deep and would run our shifts a little different than we had in past teams. During a five-minute shift, typically the same players stay on the floor the entire time. What we would do, was on a stoppage of play we would send our next line in there fresh. By the third period, the other teams’ top players were so tired they could not keep up with us.”
“The other ‘X’ factor was our goalie. Jaden Chamberlain was probably the best goalie in the state. He was awesome all season. He made over 220 saves in 11 games. In a couple games he made 40-plus and 50-plus saves in a single game. We also had two players with 30-plus points. Amani Tarleton had 35 points while playing a bulk of his time at defense. Amani really controlled the defensive end, he got the puck out of there so our wings and center could go to work. Jacob High also had 31 points throughout the season. He was our big goal-scorer, with 26 of those points being goals. Really a great group to coach. Too bad it ended a little too soon.”
