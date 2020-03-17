The Anoka-Hennepin adapted floor hockey CI Division team entered the state tournament with a perfect 11-0 record, but the shutdown of Minnesota State High School League activities due to the COVID-19 virus cancelled its chance to compete at state March 13-14. The Anoka-Hennepin adapted floor hockey PI Division team also qualified for state with a 5-4 record. Photo courtesy of Anoka-Hennepin Adapted Floor Hockey
