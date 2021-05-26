A pandemic can’t keep people with disabilities down, at least those served by Achieve Services in Blaine, which was recognized this month for a state-level Life Enrichment Award for a virtual program it calls “The Morning Show.”
Achieve received the award after entering a competition through the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation, or MOHR.
The weekday events are the invention of Achieve behavior specialist Ralph Vossberg, whose goal was to engage participants with disabilities remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Covering a wide range of topics, it uses music and video and is interactive, allowing individuals to sharpen their reporting skills, according to Development Director Jennifer Dieter. The 45-minute morning show is a daily check-in and motivator for people to start their days, also sharing information about the virtual Zoom sessions offered. A slide show is used to share national and Minnesota news, current events at Achieve, sports, weather and “national days” recognizing tacos, dog walking and other topics.
The lack of social engagement resulting from the pandemic hit people with disabilities particularly hard. “Disability programs across our great state excel at making these kinds of connections with people,” MOHR President Julie Johnson said in a statement. “We have learned that without us, many people suffer the negative effects of isolation.”
Individuals with disabilities on The Morning Show are asked for their thoughts about stories, Dieter said. Some share their dog or cat cams, with one earning the title of mascot. There are musical requests, and one participant reads the sports section from the newspaper each morning to offer opinions. “The Morning Show brings participants some daily smiles, social connections, increased awareness of the world around them, a little motivation and consistency,” Dieter said in a statement.
Achieve staff members serve as roving reporters, and families engage on the home side of the online equation. Interests are expanded and social skills enhanced, said Dieter, as people wait their turn to talk, listen to their peers and learn to accept others’ opinions. Achieve made plans to keep the program going, even after more people have returned to in-person services.
Making connections benefits individual communities, Johnson said. “Creative, innovative services help people with disabilities to live their best lives,” she said.
Parents of adults in the program and residential staff members have let Vossberg know they enjoy listening to the show, and some have discussions about it afterward. The program is different every day, and its creator thoroughly enjoys hosting it, Dieter said.
The MOHR president said programs across the state nimbly pivoted and jumped into action in the COVID era to ensure Minnesotans with disabilities retained access to meaningful services that were highly valued. “We have creative, innovative and incredible programs, and team members who go above and beyond to make sure that people are supported and connected,” she said.
Achieve Services is one of nearly 100 members of MOHR. More information is available at mohrmn.org.
