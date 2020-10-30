Due to a United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Oct. 29, absentee ballots for the general election must arrive by Election Day to ensure they will be counted.
Any ballots that come in after Election Day must be separated and ultimately may not be counted. Previously, a ballot that was postmarked Nov. 3 would still be counted so long as it arrived within a week.
Anyone who still has an absentee ballot should consider dropping it off at their city hall or at the Anoka County Government Center. County elections officials say voters should not place ballots in the mail, because they might not arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
All drop-off locations will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. For more information, visit anokacounty.us/elections. This site includes the addresses of all ballot drop-off locations, early in-person absentee voting locations and hours, and where to go to vote on Election Day.
The deadline to drop off absentee ballots at city halls or the Anoka County Government Center on Election Day is 3 p.m. Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at the polling place. Voters who have already returned their ballot by mail can verify whether it has been received and will be counted at mnvotes.org/track. If an absentee ballot has not yet been received, voters can vote early in-person or on Election Day at their polling place.
More information from the county, including information on voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, is at tinyurl.com/ybja7k4p. Voters with questions about the 2020 elections or protecting their health while voting can contact the Anoka County Elections Office at 763-324-1300 or elections@co.anoka.mn.us.
