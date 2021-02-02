ABC Newspapers’ publications were among the most-awarded papers in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s 2019-2020 contest.
Judged by out-of-state peers in the journalism industry, the annual competition honors some of the top work by community journalists in Minnesota. Winners were recognized in a virtual ceremony Jan. 28.
In total, the Anoka County UnionHerald and Blaine/Spring Lake Park/Fridley/Columbia Heights Life and their staff earned 24 statewide awards, including first place in general excellence for the Life in its size bracket.
The papers and staff won five first-place awards, nine second-place awards and 10 third-place awards. Some awards were within a specific size bracket, and others were competitions among all participating newspapers.
Here are the awards to ABC Newspapers and staff:
First place
• General Excellence, Life (in size bracket)
• Typography & Design, Life (in size bracket)
• Best Use Multimedia, Jonathan Young (among all non-dailies)
• Explanation of News Operations or Newspaper Ethics, Jonathan Young (among all newspapers)
• Feature Photo, Paige Kieffer (in size bracket)
Second place
• Typography & Design, UnionHerald (in size bracket)
• Sports Reporting, Life (in size bracket)
• Sports Feature Story, Patrick Slack (in size bracket)
• Local Breaking News Coverage, Paige Kieffer (in size bracket)
• Feature Photo, Paige Kieffer (in size bracket)
• News Photo, Paige Kieffer (in size bracket)
• News Photo, Jonathan Young (in size bracket)
• Photo Story, Jonathan Young (in size bracket)
• Portrait & Personality Photo, Paige Kieffer (in size bracket)
Third place
• General Reporting, UnionHerald (in size bracket)
• Editorial Page as a Whole, UnionHerald (in size bracket)
• Editorial Page as a Whole, Life (in size bracket)
• Use of Photography as a Whole, UnionHerald (in size bracket)
• Headline Writing, UnionHerald (in size bracket)
• Arts & Entertainment Story, Patrick Slack (in size bracket)
• Columnist, Paige Kieffer, (in size bracket)
• Feature Photo, Jonathan Young (in size bracket)
• Human Interest Story, Paige Kieffer (in size bracket)
• Press Photographer’s Portfolio, Jonathan Young (among all non-dailies)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.