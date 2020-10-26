Nine local veterans received a Quilt of Valor Oct. 17 at the Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine.
The veterans who received a quilt were Jesse Wilken (Marines, 2007-2016), Gary Kirkeide (Army, 1971-1973), Gary Anderson (Marines, 1965-1969), Melvin Weber (Navy, 1962-1966), Jeremy Kutzke (Army National Guard, 1998-2006), Richard Boje (Army, 1968-1969), Robert Johnson (Army, 1967-1970) and Charles Anderson (Army, 1965-1969).
The quilts were made and presented by members of the Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter in Anoka including Paul Evenson, Janet Knafla, Jayne Knowles and Linda Novotny. The group has made over 430 quilts for local veterans since 2014.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to, “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
Knafla said Quilts of Valor are tokens of appreciation that say, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor.”
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
