Nine people face charges for the theft of dollars worth of merchandise from a Blaine Best Buy store on Black Friday and may be connected to similar crimes in Burnsville, Maplewood and Richfield, police say.
Many of the suspects were identified via Facebook photos and statuses. Blaine police say one of the social media posts provided by a tipster bragged about organized thefts and said “Run Outs by Ralai offers the best boosting service in Minnesota.”
“We are planning to expand this year to offer shipping services to other states as well but for now it’s local and we are getting everything y’all need (clothes, shoes, food, housing supplies, and many more) NO STORE IS TOO BIG NO STORE IS TO [sic] SMALL RUN OUTS BY RALAI WILL DUST THEM ALL,” the post said, according to police.
Prosecutors charged Raymone Jaquil Wright, 21, of Minneapolis; Shaimee Nsuaha Samone Robinson-Love, 19, of Bloomington; Na’Touri Kenya Ross, 19, of Minneapolis; Iyahanna Dashunae Turner, 18, of Minneapolis; Myeisha Marie Hall, 19, of Brooklyn Park; Mijaunna Devonna Jennifer Mapp, 18, of Winona; and Nathaniel Spears, 28, of Albany, Minnesota. Each faces one count of felony theft. Two juveniles were also charged.
Prosecutors initially charged another adult but dismissed the charges Feb. 18 because the suspect was misidentified and is no longer considered a suspect in the case.
According to a criminal complaint, a group of 14 people, including juveniles, stole about $5,600 worth of products from Best Buy in Blaine on Nov. 26, 2021, around 5:05 p.m. Police say the same group of suspects may be responsible for similar thefts from Maplewood and Burnsville Best Buy stores and a Richfield Dick’s Sporting Goods the same day. The total value of merchandise stolen from Best Buy exceeded $26,000, according to police.
Community tips helped identify Wright from surveillance video, charges say. At Wright’s residence law enforcement found a vehicle allegedly involved in the thefts. He allegedly admitted to a Maplewood detective that he was at a Best Buy store, but denied stealing.
A warrant was issued for Wright’s arrest Feb. 15.
The registered owner of another vehicle allegedly involved in the thefts told law enforcement Robinson-Love was driving the vehicle. Police were able to identify Robinson-Love because she wore a similar hair covering in surveillance footage as seen on her driver’s license, charges say. She also has a visible tattoo on her left hand.
A warrant was issued for her arrest Feb. 15.
Law enforcement found a Facebook Live video of Spears, in which he was wearing the same jacket as he was on surveillance video from the incident, charges say.
A warrant for Spears’ arrest was issued Feb. 15.
A Facebook Live video allegedly shows Mapp in the front seat of a vehicle in which she and a man are wearing the same clothing seen in surveillance footage from the theft, charges say. Law enforcement also compared photos from surveillance with Facebook account photos.
Mapp also allegedly commented on a post from someone else involved, saying, “G that last store fasho... has me rollin.”
A warrant was issued for Mapp’s arrest on Feb. 15.
Law enforcement identified Hall by comparing Facebook photos with surveillance footage, charges say. Her vehicle was also identified as one of the vehicles allegedly involved in the theft.
A warrant for Hall’s arrest was issued Feb. 15.
Turner was identified by comparing surveillance video to her Facebook photos, and he also engaged in an exchange on a Facebook status about the thefts, charges say.
A warrant for Turner’s arrest was filed Feb. 15.
A Facebook photo of Ross from Nov. 26 showed her wearing the same outfit as seen in surveillance footage from the theft, according to the complaint.
A warrant for Ross’ arrest was filed Feb. 15.
