Six students from Spring Lake Park High School were recently named Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program. They are among about 34,000 students throughout the nation recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
The students are: Annabelle Coler, Katherine Karger, Violet Mostek, Hayat Muse, Erin Olson and Logan York.
These students took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) last spring. Their scores placed them among the top 50,000 scorers among more than 1.5 million students who took the test.
Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarship awards.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said: “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
