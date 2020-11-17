Anoka High School honored six athletes Nov. 11 as they signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Pictured are (left): Olivia Rowe (soccer, Oklahoma), Madison Spah (softball, St. Cloud State University), Faris Colic (soccer, University of St. Thomas), Emma Huelsnitz (soccer, Bemidji State) and Reese Dehen (swimming and diving, Ohio State University), and (right): Ella Larson (lacrosse, Northern Michigan University).
Photo courtesy of Anoka High School
